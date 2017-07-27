Overstayed your visa? Here's a chance to have a chat

The sessions will be held at the Fraser Coast's Centelink offices.

STAFF from the Department of Immigration and Border Protection will visit Hervey Bay and Maryborough next week to talk to people whose visas may be about to expire, or have expired.

Outreach sessions will with be scheduled from July 30 to August 2 across the Wide Bay.

"People must have a valid visa to remain in Australia," a DIBP spokeswoman said.

"By attending one of the department's outreach sessions, someone whose visa is about to expire or has already expired can get their visa status in order.

"Some people don't knowingly become unlawful. They may get confused about the date their visa expires.

"Others get incorrect advice from friends and family. And in some cases people need practical assistance in returning to their home countries."

Outreach sessions will be held at Centrelink in Maryborough on August 1 from 9am to 4pm and Centrelink in Hervey Bay on August 2 from 9am to 4pm.