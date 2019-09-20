‘Overwhelmed’: Brisbane man wins $50m

A BRISBANE man has come foward as one of three Division One winners in last night's record $150m Powerball draw.

The overnight millionaire, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his entry at Mater News Central on Stanley St in South Brisbane.

"I am so incredibly overwhelmed," he told the Golden Casket official who confirmed his win.

"I checked my ticket late last night after the draw.

"I've been wide awake ever since. I couldn't sleep at all. But I really didn't want to get my hopes up.

"You buy a ticket into these draws but never think it's actually going to be you.

"I can't believe it. I really can't believe it."

IS THIS YOURS? A second Queensland winner is yet to come forward. Picture: Mark Stewart

The man said he would love to build a house and take some time off work to spend time with his family.

"The rest, I'm going to have to wait and see."

A second Queensland winner is yet to be identified but Lotto officials say their entry was bought in Ipswich.

Their entry was not registered to a player card, which means lottery officials have no way of finding the winner.

"If you purchased an entry into last night's draw from an outlet in Ipswich, you have fifty million reasons why you should check your ticket as soon as possible," spokeswoman Lauren Cooney said.

The other identified winner is a dad from Sydney who said he bought his ticket at the last minute.

"I thought, 'you've got to be in it to win it' so I bought one. And I am so glad I did!

"I think I might have to take the day off work to calm down and think about how I will use this prize.

There's no way I'd be able to concentrate!"

Almost half of Australian adults are believed to have bought a ticket to the largest lottery prize in the country's history.

The chances of winning it all started at 1-in-134 million.