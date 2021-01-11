Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
William's mother Lauren Wheeler and organiser of the Ride for William, Jasmine Williams were overwhelmed by the support from the community. Photo: Mikayla Haupt.
William's mother Lauren Wheeler and organiser of the Ride for William, Jasmine Williams were overwhelmed by the support from the community. Photo: Mikayla Haupt.
News

‘OVERWHELMED’: Hundreds rally to honour little William

Mikayla Haupt
11th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It was a day of mixed emotions, but the strength of the Wheeler family and the generosity of Bundaberg community shone at the Ride For William.

After a two-year battle with Neuroblastoma Cancer, William Wheeler lost his

fight not long before his third birthday.

To honour William and help out the Wheeler family, Jasmine Williams and her partner Gary started organising the first Ride for William.

 

The Wheeler Family: Sam 4yrs, Mom Lauren, Jack 4 months, Dad Joe, Ryan 6yrs and William 2yrs. Photo: Emma Dahl Photography
The Wheeler Family: Sam 4yrs, Mom Lauren, Jack 4 months, Dad Joe, Ryan 6yrs and William 2yrs. Photo: Emma Dahl Photography

Jasmine said they had more than 200 registrations for the event, with several people making the trip up from Hervey Bay to support the ride.

 

Community rallies for Ride For William.
Community rallies for Ride For William.

Trucks, cars and motorbikes made their way through Bundaberg, starting at CQUniversity, out to the coast and back to The Club Hotel for raffles, live music and a sausage sizzle.

She said the Bundaberg community and more than 26 businesses had come forward with generous donations to help out a local family.

Proceeds raised through registrations, raffles and individual donations went directly to the Wheeler family.

Community rallies for Ride For William.
Community rallies for Ride For William.

William's mother Lauren said she was overwhelmed by everyone's support and sad that William wasn't there.

She thanks everyone in the community, the organisers, The Club Hotel and those who participated in the ride for their support.

Lauren and Jasmine said they hope to make the Ride For William an annual event and donate to a charity in his honour in the future.

 

MORE STORIES

Special event to celebrate William and help Wheeler family

Community rallies to give mum of six 'farewell she deserves'

Vale Geoff Barton: CQ rugby mourns passing of a legend

bundaberg charity ride neuroblastoma william wheeler
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Bay childcare centre to have play-based learning focus

        Premium Content New Bay childcare centre to have play-based learning focus

        Education The existing centre in Urangan has been completely refurbished

        • 11th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        COUNCIL DECISION: Next step for proposed solar farm

        Premium Content COUNCIL DECISION: Next step for proposed solar farm

        News A material change of use application was lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council...

        • 11th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        Business workshop aimed at freeing up farmers’ time

        Premium Content Business workshop aimed at freeing up farmers’ time

        News The workshop will be held at Maryborough in March and is suitable for all skill and...

        • 11th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        REVEALED: The number of animal neglect, cruelty cases on Coast

        Premium Content REVEALED: The number of animal neglect, cruelty cases on...

        News A suburb by suburb breakdown of the RSPCA’s figures from last year

        • 11th Jan 2021 5:00 AM