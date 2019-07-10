Overwhelming support for food and craft beer expo

Fraser Coast Street Food and Craft Beer Festival organizers (L) Davina Ebenezer and Shoni Jones at the Hervey Bay Golf Driving Range where it will be held.

Fraser Coast Street Food and Craft Beer Festival organizers (L) Davina Ebenezer and Shoni Jones at the Hervey Bay Golf Driving Range where it will be held. Alistair Brightman

LOCAL businesswomen Davina Ebenezer is thinking crafty when organising something different and new for the region.

Several months ago she held an outdoor movie night with overwhelming support from the region.

This time she's come up with a never-been-done-before event which she believes will cater to everyone.

Everything from gourmet street food vendors to craft brewers, live music and a side show alley is expected to draw the crowds to the first ever Fraser Coast Street Food and Craft Beer Festival.

Chelsea and Ryan Cooper who make up The Coopers duo will headline the Fraser Coast Street Food and Craft Beer Festival. The couple won Hervey Bay's annual Unplugged music competition.

Davina said she has received overwhelming support from everywhere including local businesses.

A week into posting the event on Facebook, Davina said they were inundated with phone calls and 2000 likes: "we have more than 7000 now".

She was contacted by Design Collective Market - a pop-up festival with events from Byron Bay through to the Sunshine Coast and stepped with her own business, Social Media and Events Fraser Coast.

"I wanted entertainment we haven't heard before, food that we haven't tasted - a festival we haven't seen before," Davina said.

"It is like Food and Groove but on steroids."

Bayside Transformations will keep your warm with a delicious pumpkin soup. Cody Fox

There will be more than 30 boutique craft stalls, craft beer and cider brewers, winery including non-for-profit local's Bayside Transformation with a pumpkin soup stall.

There will be foods including gourmet fish and chips, authentic Mexican, Hungarian street food, lamb/chicken souvlaki, Spanish churros, Cajun inspired street food, Takoyaki Japanese and sweets like brownies, pancakes, baklava, fairy floss and cafe cakes.

Cecile Ermandes will cook up a colourful crepe. Warren Lynam

Davina said the event will pump money into the region.

"Chefs will purchase all all their produce locally and visitors will be staying in our region for two or more days," Davina said.

Davina said local business have gotten on board offering massive discounts, sponsorship and support.

Torquay Hotel owner Darren Carter will set up the main bar at the craft beer fest. Eliza Wheeler

On top of the variety of beer, cider and wines, Davina has partnered with Darren from the Torquay Hotel who will operate the main bar.

The hotel will also run a courtesy bus to the event.

The event organiser has likened the children's entertainment to side show alley with dodgem cars, rides and slides, jumping castle and more.

"There will literally be something for everyone of every age group.

"Community Lifestyles Agency has also jumped on board assisting us with ensuring people of all abilities can attend.

"There will be a sensory tent for those needing a chill out zone."

Shor of Shoza Gyoza will bring his street food to the festival. Kate O'Neill

Davina said the whole idea was about brining together our community and putting us on the map.

"This will be like a Byron Bay, Woodford festival - a relaxed vibe, family friendly - designed for all ages and abilities.

"It is important for growth in our community - trying new things.

"This is a festival run by a local business and instead of travelling to have a different experience I am bringing it to your doorstep."

Entry to the Fraser Coast Street Food and Craft Beer Festival is a gold coin.

The Dennis Sisters will bring their sound to the Fraser Coast Street Food and Craft Beer Festival.

DETAILS

The Fraser Coast Street Food and Craft Beer Festival will be held on Saturday, July 20 from noon-9pm at the Hervey Bay Golf Driving Range - The House of Golf, 210-224 Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

For more information visit the event Facebook page.