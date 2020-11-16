Overwhelming support for RSL sub-branch business club

Resounding vote for the future. Former board members Shaun Kenny (left), Barney Deem (centre) and John Bretz (right) toast the future of the Maryborough RSL with current board members Tom Dunn and Tony Bates.

PRESIDENT Paul Coleman and his board were given an overwhelming vote of confidence on Sunday when almost 60 members voted in favour of the Maryborough RSL Sub Branch forming a separate business club.

Pending approvals and a final vote at the annual meeting in February, a new services and citizens club will be formed as a new company early next year.

The new club board will run the commercial business, paying rent to the sub branch which will be set up in adjoining premises. Only one vote was recorded against the recommendation by the sub branch board.

Mr Coleman was heartened by the sub branch members taking a “leap of faith” and voting in favour of the new structure which would allow the sub branch to focus on veteran welfare.

“We now have to work hard to get this ready for the February annual meeting.”

Sub branch members were in an enthusiastic mood after the meeting. They included former board members Shaun Kenny, John Bretz and Barney Deem.

Mr Kenny said the positive vote came after more than three years of disruption and turbulence before a new board was elected in February. “You can tell everyone is now feeling a lot of confidence. There’s a sense of unity that hasn’t been there for a long time.”

Mr Deem agreed with Mr Bretz that the move to split the club was “the only way forward”.

Said Mr Bretz: “We need to keep the RSL alive for the general public as well as the Diggers.”

In a detailed presentation that examined options to shape the club for the future, Mr Coleman told the meeting that the club was trading well after three years of losses that took it to the verge of insolvency as the pandemic struck, closing the RSL only a month after the new team took over.

It was now in a “fairly solid position” even subtracting the $180,000 the club received from Jobkeeper.