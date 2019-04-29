Owner seeking information and justice after dog attack

REWARD: Eli Waters resident Kenneth Bauer with his sign seeking information about the dogs who attacked his cows.

IF A dog can bring down a cow, what kind of damage could it do to a child?

That was the question Kenneth Bauer asked when a pair of dogs viciously attacked his beloved pet

The Eli Waters truck driver received a frantic call from a business neighbouring his property, just after 10.30am on Saturday.

Two dogs were attacking his three dexter cows and bull on his Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd five-acre hobby farm.

As a woman from Bay Car and Boat Wash across the road ran to help, the smallest of Mr Bauer's herd was pulled to the ground and mauled on the face.

Covered in blood, the offending dogs, which Mr Bauer said looked like black staffies, fled in the direction of Pantlins Ln by the time Mr Bauer returned from dropping his wife in town.

His three-year-old cow was badly injured and the other two animals were bitten.

While the three-year-old cow is recovering with the help of a vet visit, Mr Bauer has resorted to painting two large signs overlooking the busy road near his home.

Seeking justice and remuneration for his vet bill, the signs offer a reward for information about the attack which leads to finding the dogs' owners.

"These dogs would have come home covered in blood, the owners must know, someone must have seen something,” he said.

"I thought the cow was going to die by the amount of blood there was.”

Born and bred in the area, Mr Bauer worries about the dangerous dogs attacking children.

"What if there was a kid in the paddock, or walking down the street? I mean, the dogs took down a cow,” he said.

"I've talked to the police who referred me to the council and also contacted the RSPCA.

"I have a fence to keep my cows on my property because I have a responsibility as an owner to make sure my cows don't escape onto the road, they have a responsibility to make sure their dogs don't escape and attack animals.”

This latest attack comes after a spate of maulings by roaming dogs which resulted in the death of six goats on a Takura property in March.

Five similar incidents have also been recorded in the area in the past couple of months.