Owner shares shock after holdup at Bay takeaway shop

Anny's Takeaway was the scene of an armed robbery on the weekend.

Anny's Takeaway was the scene of an armed robbery on the weekend.

A TOMAHAWK and a hammer were allegedly used in an armed holdup at an Urangan takeaway shop on the weekend.

The incident happened about 1.15pm on March 7 when the two alleged offenders entered Anny’s Takeaway on Elizabeth St, Sergeant Damien Corsan said.

The two allegedly demanded money from the cash register and took a small amount of cash.

Sgt Corsan said the alleged offenders left the premises by the back door.

“They were located by police walking along Bayrise Drive in Urangan,” he said.

“There was a short chase and they were arrested and restrained with the assistance of the Hervey Bay dog squad.”

The business’s owner, who asked not to be named, said it was the eighth time the business had been targeted in the 16 years they had been operating.

One of the incidents included a ram-raid in 2017, in which a car was driven through the front door of the business.

She said the employee who had been working at the time of the incident had remained at home as she was still recovering from the shock of the incident.

The owner said she had been on edge during the day in the aftermath of the alleged incident, which happened while a customer was in the store.

Two teenage boys aged 15 and 16 faced Hervey Bay Children’s Court on Monday morning.

They were released on bail with strict conditions and will reappear before the court at a later date.