Owner’s business ‘criminal’ in eyes of her bank

Inkspired Tattoo & Beauty owner Bianka Roggensack was left shocked this week when her BOQ business accounts were suddenly frozen.

A GOLD Coast tattoo artist says she has been treated like a criminal after Bank of Queensland froze her accounts without notice, leaving her unable to pay suppliers or run the business.

Ms Roggensack, who has been a BOQ customer for seven years, said the bank had given her until November 11 to remove thousands of dollars from her accounts before they are closed under its policy of not providing services to tattooists.

The Coolangatta business owner said she had no trouble with the law or blemish on her banking record, and declared there was no reason for BOQ to shut the accounts.

"It makes you feel discriminated against like I'm some sort of criminal," she said.

"I'm a small business owner who's an active part of the community but my money's not good enough for Bank of Queensland."

It is understood the bank's policy of not providing services to tattooists is currently under review.

A BOQ spokeswoman apologised for the "error" and said all services were re-installed.

"Unfortunately the customer's accounts were incorrectly frozen due to a failure in our processes," she said.

Bank of Queensland has apologised for shutting a Gold Coast tattoo artist’s bank accounts. Photographer: James Braund/Bloomberg News

Four tattoo artists and three apprentices are employed at Ms Roggensack's tattoo studio, which lists hundreds of clients on its books.

The 31-year-old business owner is considering whether she will start the arduous task of switching banks.

"All my accounting software, my direct debits, rent and insurances are locked in with BOQ," she said.

Ms Roggensack was disappointed BOQ's decision came six years after the Newman State Government introduced a crackdown of the sector to combat organised crime.

"It is frustrating and it can be annoying because I feel like we've been put under the microscope already," she said.

"I am a licensed operator of a studio, a recognised business and there was no reason to close down my accounts."