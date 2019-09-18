Menu
One-year-old Bella is recovering at home after being attacked by another dog at Currimundi Beach
Pets & Animals

Owner’s outrage over brutal beach dog attack

Ashley Carter
17th Sep 2019 7:26 PM
A CURRIMUNDI pet owner is searching for answers after her dog was brutally attacked on an off-leash beach at the weekend.

Myra Thompson was walking her one-year-old german shepherd, Bella, on Saturday at Currimundi when Bella was attacked by three dogs.

 

Bella’s owner, Myra Thompson, wants dog owners to take more responsibility for their pets.
She said she was shocked when the other dogs' owners "didn't say a thing" after the incident.

Ms Thompson said owners of "aggressive" dogs should take more responsibility for their pets' actions.

Bella the German shepherd was attacked at a Currimundi off-leash dog beach. Photo: Myra Thompson
"If I didn't step in, (the dogs) would have savaged her quite badly," she said.

Bella's internal injuries were stitched and her wound was stapled together, costing her owners almost $700.

Ms Thompson said she reported the incident to council, but it would be difficult to find the owners of the other dogs.

"I just want them to held accountable for what their dog has done," she said.

"You can't have a dog that is aggressive off a lead on a public beach."

