Oz Day debate: It's time to move forward

A STORY we shared about Butchulla Elder Frances Gala who has never celebrated Australia Day - and as long as it's still on January 26, never will, got a huge response on Facebook.

For several years, the Fraser Coast's Aboriginal community has marched in protest on January 26 - not Australia Day to them, but Invasion Day.

Steve Scanlon: Maybe I should be up in arms over my ancestors arriving here as convicts taken away from their families, never to see them again.

Used as slaves to build this country then go onto fight and die in many a war for this great country.

Mishell Falk: Such a shame so many councillors completely disregarded the concerns by saying "oh lets all celebrate”

Krystle Wellings: You won't get the town to agree if the mobs can't even agree. Some indigenous want to celebrate, others don't.

Personal choice really... Celebrate the day, or don't.

Lynda Oconnell: Instead of looking back in the past time to move forward!

Moving a date around the calendar won't unite the people of Australia!

Time to actually forgive and move on. I was born in Australia so I'm going to celebrate on the 26th of Jan.

David Octoman: This is a great country but we still have people that can't get over the past. You can't change the past but you can make it a better future.

Leanne Fry: Change it or not. They will never make everyone happy.

Fiona Louise: Meanwhile Turnball has sold off central Australia to the Chinese - where a lot of indigenous people still live as they did on invasion day - protest that and ask us to help.