Ozcare on track for completion, jobs still available

OZCARE is on track to open in September and there are still jobs up for grabs at the Kawungan aged care facility.

Ann Lucy, who has worked for Ozcare in numerous roles over the past 18 months, has been appointed a commissioning manager at the facility.

Ann's extensive experience in Ozcare's business systems and aged care will be critical in getting the facility operationally ready for opening in September.

Ann also grew up in Hervey Bay so her local knowledge will be invaluable.

The $40 million three-storey facility in Kawungan will offer 154 beds including dementia care, residential respite care and permanent care.

There are currently jobs available which include full-time, part-time and casual roles from a variety different areas including nursing, direct care, diversional therapy, cleaning, catering, administration, maintenance, gardening and more.

The manager of clinical care position has also been filled by Rachel Parry.

An Ozcare spokesperson said Rachel has been working at the Villa Vincent Aged Care Facility in Townsville as a clinical nurse consultant for the past four year.

Rachel commences her new role from 8 May.

To express interest in the available jobs visit ozcare.org.au.