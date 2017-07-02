Ozcare puts a call-out for volunteers to join new facility

STUDENTS undertaking aged care courses on the Fraser Coast will have improved job prospects once Ozcare opens.

The facility in Kawungan, which is set to open doors in September, has made a call-out for volunteers.

The volunteer team will undertake activities such as taking clients to medical appointments and social outings, and helping run the client activity programs.

TAFE East Coast Centre of Community Services, Health and Sport director Robyn Littlejohn said completing work experience hours was a requirement of many courses.

She said the opportunity to volunteer with Ozcare will make it easier for students to complete this requirement.

"Having another facility opening is a massive benefit," Ms Littlejohn said.

"A high percentage of our students that have done local placements go on to get jobs locally, which is what we aim for."

She has observed an increased enrollment into aged care related course in alignment with new facilities opening and the upcoming introduction of the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

To express interest in becoming a volunteer at Ozcare and to learn more about the opportunity, call Ann Lucy on 4191 3010.