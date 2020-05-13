P-plater among three men charged for drink driving

Hervey Bay police have busted three men for alleged drink driving within a 24 hour period. Photo: File.

THREE motorists, including a P-plater, have been busted for alleged drink driving in Hervey Bay within a 24 hour period.

The men were stopped by police on Sunday.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said the P-plate driver was pulled over by Wide Bay Tactical Crime Squad officers around 2.35pm for a roadside breath test.

The 20-year-old Hervey Bay man had been driving a white Mercedes along Boat Harbour Dr in Scarness.

He allegedly recorded 0.031 per cent while on a provisional licence and was charged with drink driving.

He is due in court on May 27.

In the second incident, a 24-year-old Sunshine Acres man was intercepted on Blaxland Rd in Urraween around 1.30am.

The driver of the grey Mazda 3 allegedly registered 0.136 per cent and was charged with mid-range drink driving.

He will face the magistrate on July 27.

In the third incident, police stopped a 24-year-old Hervey Bay man who had been driving a white Honda Jazz on Boat Harbour Dr at 3.50am.

He allegedly registered 0.061 per cent and will also appear in court on July 27.