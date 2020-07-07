P-plater caught driving almost three times over limit

A P-PLATER caught driving while almost three times over the legal alcohol limit has been banned from holding a licence for two years.

Jackson Walker Day, 20, appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday charged with mid-range drink driving and driving with a suspended licence.

The court heard Day was stopped by police on Alice St, Maryborough, after they received reports of erratic driving.

Day had been employed in a number of positions since leaving Aldridge State High School, the court head, and he was currently working as a labourer - a role he hoped to continue.

Day had made full admissions and co-operated with police when he was stopped, the court was told.

He had no previous criminal history.

Day was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $750 in relation to the drink-driving charge.

He was also fined $600 for driving while his license was suspended.