P-Plater caught with photocopied disability permit

A P-Plater has lashed out at police who fined her for parking in a disabled spot with a fake permit, saying the cops had "no integrity".

Patrolling police noticed a late model Range Rover Sport with P Plates parked in a "clearly marked" disabled spot in Croydon Park about 7pm on Friday night.

Police spoke with the female driver of the Range Rover, 28, who handed them a Mobility Parking Scheme permit.

Police said on having a closer look at the permit, they could see it was a "a colour photocopy of an actual card with numerous numbers altered".

When questioned about the permit, the P Plater said it belonged to the owner of the vehicle, who police verified had no disabilities registered on their licence.

Police fined the P Plater $572 for stopping in a disabled area, and issued her with 1 demerit point.

The woman then told officers they had "no integrity", according to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, who posted about the incident on Facebook.

Police also seized the fake permit.

"If she had any integrity, she wouldn't dare take a space away from a disabled person when she is able to walk," one woman commented on Facebook.

"It's lazy, it's disrespectful and it is entitlement at its finest."

"Does she know what 'integrity' actually means," another woman asked, followed by an angry face emoji.

"This (annoys) me off so much!" another woman said

"I am always seeing cars parked in shopping centres with no pass or people who are clearly not with a person with disabilities. They just don't understand how hard it actually is for those that need it most."

"Sounds like an entitled brat," another man said.