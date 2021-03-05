Menu
Learner drivers, p-platers and probationary drivers are being reminded that they are not allowed to have any alcohol in their system when driving.
News

P-platers allegedly busted drink driving on Coast

Carlie Walker
5th Mar 2021 11:00 AM
Learner drivers and P-platers are being reminded they are not allowed to have any alcohol in their system when driving.

It comes after two P-platers were allegedly busted driving while above the zero alcohol limit on the Fraser Coast in recent weeks

The no alcohol limit applies whether the driver is actually driving a motor vehicle, attempting to put a motor vehicle into motion, or is in charge of a motor vehicle.

At 3.40am on Saturday, February 27, police intercepted a 24-year-old P-plater from Maryborough on the Esplanade at Pialba.

It will be alleged that the man had a breath alcohol concentration of 0.038 per cent BAC.

He was charged with driving while over the no alcohol limit and is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on April 14.

On Thursday, March 4 at 1.18am, police intercepted a 19-year-old P-plater from Hervey Bay on Torquay Road, Scarness.

The man allegedly had a breath alcohol concentration of 0.031 per cent BAC.

He was charged with driving while over the no alcohol limit and will appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on March 17.

