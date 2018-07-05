Menu
Dashcam catches woman sitting out of window of moving car
Crime

P-plater's 'potentially fatal' stunt caught on camera

Inge Hansen
by
5th Jul 2018 11:26 AM | Updated: 11:59 AM
TWO P-platers have lost their licence after dash cam footage captured a girl hanging out of the window of a moving car travelling along a Hervey Bay road.

The concerned driver of the car which captured the dangerous behaviour from behind took the video to police which raised fresh concerns the behaviour was still happening.

After receiving the footage, officers located the young duo and issued the driver with two traffic infringement notices totalling six demerit points and more than $700 in fines.

The passenger was issued with similar infringements also totalling six demerit points and fines totalling more than $700.

Both occupants were on their P Plate licences which they have now lost through demerit point accumulation.

Officers encouraged the public to submit footage depicting any type of illegal activity or traffic incident.

"If you have video footage please consider submitting this with the complaint as it greatly assists police in their investigations to help keep our road users safe," a police spokeswoman said.

