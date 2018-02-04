Pace bowling teen set for Indigenous carnival

Paige Hatherell,14, is heading off to Alice Springs with the Queensland Indigenous Womens Cricket Team.

DO NOT be surprised if you hear about a lightning storm at Alice Springs later this week: Maryborough's Paige Hatherell is ready to unleash some thunderbolts.

The 14-year-old fast bowler will play against women twice and three times her age at the National Indigenous Cricket Championships.

She earned her place in Queensland's Indigenous team after stellar performances for Wide Bay's under-15 schoolgirls team.

She will be one of the side's new faces in a team that boasts Lismore-born and up-and-coming Queensland Fire star Carly Fuller, Queensland Premier Cricket players and other veterans of the tournament.

"I'm very excited, I'm keen, very nervous, but I don't think you could ever be prepared,” she said.

For Hatherell, who plays under-16s and senior cricket for Brothers Shamrocks in the Maryborough Cricket Competition, it is an opportunity to develop her cricket in a new arena.

"Last year they made the finals but finished second so hopefully we can get to the finals then win it,” she said.

Hatherell didn't follow a conventional path to cricket.

Her mum Renee's indoor cricket team was short on players one day, which led to her indoor debut. She stuck with it, then one day chose to give outdoor cricket a go.

That was three years ago.

"I think I prefer outdoor because it's a lot more exciting, you've got more teammates,” she said.

She can also get more pace on the ball.

Hatherell counts Wide Bay products and Australian duo Beth Mooney and Holly Ferling as idols.

While Mooney's all-out attacking style and Hervey Bay roots helps, Hatherll's fandom for Ferling is based on the aggressive, fast bowling for which the 22-year-old, Kingaroy-born Ferling is known.

Hatherell recently discovered she can bowl consistently above the 80kph mark, peaking at 96kph during a training session at Brisbane.

Her aim is to acquire a radar, and increase her speed to triple figures.

"If you get a good ball it's good to see how fast you are, you're always reaching for that one k faster,” she said.

While her NICC opponents may not have to worry too much about a well-developed and delivered bouncer this week, Hatherell will look to unleash a natural outswinger known to befuddle local batsmen.