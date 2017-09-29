Pack a box of hope for a child this Christmas

SANTA’S HELPERS: Knowing the joy of opening up a gift on Christmas Day, the children at Goodstart Early Learning Centre in Pialba were only too happy to help fill the shoe boxes with gifts for underprivileged children.

SANTA’S HELPERS: Knowing the joy of opening up a gift on Christmas Day, the children at Goodstart Early Learning Centre in Pialba were only too happy to help fill the shoe boxes with gifts for underprivileged children.

Kerrie has lived in Hervey Bay her whole life. She started with the Observer in 1998 and became editor shortly thereafter.

ABOUT 2500 shoeboxes filled with gifts were collected on the Fraser Coast last Christmas and sent to children living in poverty.

Since 1993, the Christian- based Samaritan's Purse, Operation Christmas Child project, has distributed more than 146 million shoeboxes filled with gifts to children in over 150 countries and territories worldwide, who were victims of poverty, natural disasters, famine, disease, war or persecution.

Julie Terry has been the Fraser Coast area co- ordinator for 18 years and said she was inspired by the communities' willingness to help the project succeed.

"I have had the opportunity to see the joy this project brings to our local community as they pack shoeboxes or contribute items to go into the shoe boxes ... people give so freely," Ms Terry said.

"More families, schools, community groups, businesses from our local area are getting involved in packing shoeboxes every year.

"This project provides an opportunity for people of all ages to be involved in a simple but hands-on project that has the power to transform the lives of individual children, their families and whole communities."

Ms Terry has seen first-hand the joy the gifts bring to the underprivileged children who receive them.

"I have also had the privilege of distributing the shoeboxes to children in Fiji, Vanuatu and Cambodia and seen the joy and excitement on the faces of children who receive a special gift, packed with love just for them," she said.

"The clothing, school supplies, toys and other items in the boxes provide practical support to their struggling families, and are much appreciated."

Anyone interested in supporting the project through donations or lending a hand is encouraged to attend a Packing Party at the Hervey Bay Baptist Church on Saturday, October 21, from 3pm to 5pm.

All ages are welcome.

Phone Ms Terry on 0428289 213 or go to the Operation Christmas Child website operationchristmaschild. org.au.

HOW CAN YOU HELP?

Pack a box for a boy or girl for age groups two to four years, five to nine years or 10 to 14 years.

Fill your box with gifts such as school supplies, soft toys, soap, toothbrush, toys and clothing or donate $10 or more to help cover the costs of the project.

Drop off your gift filled shoebox or donations of items or cash by the end of October to: