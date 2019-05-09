Menu
Rheinmetall Nioa Munitions director Robert Nioa at the Maryborough Chamber of Commerce community update.
News

Packed business crowd for M'boro factory public session

Blake Antrobus
by
9th May 2019 6:10 PM
MARYBOROUGH'S new munitions factory will have plenty of room for expansion should the demand for the new rounds be high enough, developers have revealed.

Questions of expansion and the potential for local employment dominated the yesterday's first information forum on the ambitious $60 million project.

A packed crowd filled the Carriers Arms Hotel as Rheinmetall NIOA CEO Rob Nioa took questions from eager business owners keen to tender for the project.

When asked about the potential to outsource skills for specialist engineering, Mr Nioa said there may "very well” be potential for specialists to offer their trade when the factory begins to forge the munitions.

Construction of the project is tipped to created 100 jobs, with hundreds more to come during the factory's operational phase.

Mr Nioa announced advisory firm Ulton was the first local contractor for the munitions project.

For detailed timelines on construction and jobs, see Saturday's Chronicle.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

