Paddle out with the dragons

DRAGONS: The Hervey Bay Dragon Boat Club contingency was out in force for the final competition of the year at 1770 recently. contributed

HERVEY Bay Dragon Boat Club is part of the Wide Bay region which also includes Cooloola, Burnett River, Bundaberg and 1770.

Each club hosts a yearly regatta to make a Wide Bay Series, where clubs travel to each venue for a day of racing, catching up with friends and fun.

The final event for the year was held at 1770 with some interesting race times and challenges thrown in - bow waves from passing boats, water eddies, entertainment and lots of fierce competition and laughter.

Many of the Hervey Bay team made a weekend of it and had a sleep over.

The overall series winner was 1770. Congratulations to them and watch out in 2019 - here comes Hervey Bay.

The area has also banded together to form a Wide Bay Team with representatives from all clubs.

The AGM was held at the boat club on September 26 with a new committee being elected.

Our many thanks to the outgoing committee for their hard work and dedication, and our congratulations to the new committee members.

Everyone in the club should be very proud of their own input, dedication and hard work during the year, as it takes more than a small band of committee members to keep the club going.

Thank you to all those who helped with fundraising, regattas, boat transport, social events, news letters, boat maintenance, uniform ordering, and the list goes on.

A government grant was applied for by club and was successful.

This will enable the club to purchase new life jackets, another shed for storage and an Ergo machine for those wishing to practice their skills. The machine is already set up and ready to go.

Want to know more about dragon boat racing?

People of all ages and fitness levels can participate, and the longer you do it the fitter you become.

It's a whole-body workout. Your legs are the anchor, while the muscles in your arms, shoulders, core and back drag the paddle through the water.

It's great for strengthening abs and core and a fun way of exercising and making new friends.

Hervey Bay Dragons are looking for new paddlers to fill their crews.

Whether you are an experienced paddler or first timer you are welcome to come on down to the Urangan Marina at 7am any Sunday and give it a go.

Just bring yourself, water, a hat and wear clothes that you don't mind getting wet.

We will provide you with the equipment and training needed to get started.

Calm days see the boats heading out of the marina for some fun in the open ocean with usually a swim at Torquay or Round Island along the way.

Checkout our Facebook page under Hervey Bay Dragon Boat Club Inc.

Phone 0490420150 or email hbdragonboatclub@gmail.com.