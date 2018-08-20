Menu
ON A PADDLE: Hundreds lined the shore to watch this year's Paddle Out For Whales off Torquay Beach.
Paddlers take to the water for Hervey Bay's whales

20th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
HUNDREDS gathered on land and sea at Torquay to pay tribute to the giants of the ocean who have made an enormous impact on the region's economy.

But it wasn't just kayaks and paddle boards that were part of the Paddle Out For Whales event on Sunday.

Pool inflatables, miniature rafts, kayaks, canoes, dragon boats, and surfboards lined the waters near the jetty for the 2018 Ocean Festival's final event.

The paddle out celebrates and encourages whale conservation in Hervey Bay during its peak tourist season.

The event launched from Ernie Organ Park in Torquay, rather than the traditional Scarness Beach location.

This year, indie-pop artist Leonie Kingdom headlined the live entertainment.

A minute of silence was held to recognise the importance of the ocean and whales to the world.

Two Hawaiian chants, one performed by sound alchemist Leandra Gurbiel, were performed.

    Local Partners