Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Convicted child sex offender failed to report Facebook account
Convicted child sex offender failed to report Facebook account NewsRegional
Crime

Paedophile fails to report access to social networking site

Aden Stokes
by
30th Jan 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONVICTED child sex offender pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after failing to report he had access to a social networking site.

Bradley Huntsmore Simpson was charged with one count of failing report he had a Facebook account in 2017.

Mr Simpson's defence lawyer told the court he took full responsibility and has relieved his Facebook account.

The defence said the 62-year-old former secondary school teacher described his incarceration of 14 years, as making him a bit like a cave man in regard to technology.

According to the defence, Mr Simpson had a level of uncertainty about what amounted to a social networking site and had never had a Facebook account in the past.

It was noted as Mr Simpson's Facebook account used his full name, he was not trying to be deceitful.

Mr Simpson was fined $400 and was told to educate himself on the parameters of his reporting conditions.

paedophile rockhampton magistrates court social media
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    NAMED: Arrest made over Bay bottle shop robbery

    premium_icon NAMED: Arrest made over Bay bottle shop robbery

    News A 19-year-old Kingaroy man has been arrested over the robbery of an Eli Waters bottle shop and a spate of Hervey Bay offences spanning two months

    Hervey Bay mum cashes in on a job most people hate

    premium_icon Hervey Bay mum cashes in on a job most people hate

    Community A local mum has cashed in on a painstaking job most parents hate.

    The story of Garry O'Dwyer: Order of Australia Medallist

    premium_icon The story of Garry O'Dwyer: Order of Australia Medallist

    News This was a moment that would stay with the now-71-year-old forever