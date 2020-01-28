Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sean Broaders.
Sean Broaders.
News

Paedophile with horror history found after going missing

by Jessica McSweeney
28th Jan 2020 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A paedophile with a history of escaping detainment has been located after going missing in Sydney's east.

Sean Broaders, 59, was last seen in Easy St, Randwick, on Saturday night, has an extensive criminal record dating to 1989, including the sexual assault of eight girls.

Sean Broaders, 59, is missing from Sydney’s eastern suburbs.
Sean Broaders, 59, is missing from Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Police today revealed he had been found Easy Street, Randwick..

He was described as a scourge on ­society by a magistrate who sentenced him to four years, 11 months in prison in 1999.

Broaders would convince victims to allow him to massage them before assaulting them, and was once convicted for loitering around a school.

found person missing person paedophile

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman winched to safety after spending night lost in forest

        premium_icon Woman winched to safety after spending night lost in forest

        News A WOMAN has been winched to safety after she spent the night lost in a forest,

        • 28th Jan 2020 11:54 AM
        Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        premium_icon Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        News Great deal to start year: subscription for 50% off right now

        Countdown on until local stars back on TV

        premium_icon Countdown on until local stars back on TV

        Entertainment What you can expect Dan and Steph to get up to on this season on MKR

        Australia Day baby couldn’t wait for due date

        premium_icon Australia Day baby couldn’t wait for due date

        Lifestyle It wasn’t the Australia Day Chenoa James is used to but she couldn't be happier