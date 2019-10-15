Paedophile ‘monster’ stabbed to death

Richard Huckle was found stabbed to death in his prison cell. Picture: Supplied

ONE of Britain's worst paedophiles - who awarded himself "PedoPoints" depending on the severity of his crimes - has been stabbed to death in prison.

Ex-English teacher Richard Huckle - serving 22 life terms for abusing up to 200 children abroad - was found slumped in his cell at top security Full Sutton jail, East Yorks, on Sunday.

Another unnamed con was in segregation today with cops set to launch a murder probe.

Last night a source told The Sun: "It looks like Huckle was stabbed to death with makeshift blade.

"It's not clear yet if the weapon has been found."

Huckle, 33, admitted 71 counts of sex abuse against up to 200 children across Malaysia over nine years, some as young as six months.

The monster attacked girls, boys, toddlers and even a six-month-old baby in a nappy over nine years in a poor Malaysian community.

He was jailed for 22 life sentences in June 2016 but it meant he could have been freed by his mid-50s as the sentence only carried a minimum of 25 years.

British paedophile Richard Huckle would brag about his crimes in chat rooms to other paedophiles. Picture: Supplied

As he was caged, a friend of one victim yelled: "A thousand deaths is too good for you."

The Old Bailey heard Huckle, a former member of a baptist church in Ashford, used his religion as a "stepping stone" for grooming kids in a Christian community.

He clasped his hands in a prayer-like gesture as Judge Peter Rook QC told him: "You targeted and groomed children and their families in a poor community, no doubt seeking to impress them with your relative wealth as a Westerner."

The judge said Huckle was consumed by and obsessed with his own sexual gratification and his "campaign of rape" was of "deep concern".

Practising Christian Huckle first visited Malaysia on a teaching gap year when he was 18 and went on to groom children while doing voluntary work.

Sick Huckle would brag about his crimes online in a chat room with other paedos.

He wrote commentaries including: "I'd hit the jackpot, a three-year-old girl as loyal to me as my dog and no one seemed to care."

Huckle even awarded himself points for varying grades of assaults on kids and shared pictures and videos of himself raping children.

He then sold his twisted videos for Bitcoins on the dark web and even published a "paedo-guide" on how to groom and abuse tots.

The monster forced his victims to pose with handwritten signs to advertise his business and penned a 60-page perverts' handbook described entitled paedophiles & Poverty: Child Lover Guide.

Huckle boasted online that it was easier to abuse poor Asian children than wealthier Western kids.

British paedophile Richard Huckle wrote a paedophile’s handbook. Picture: Supplied

He wrote: "If I were to transfer my skills learned from India and tried to use them in the West, I wouldn't last a month before I found myself in a cell."

The fiend was finally caught out by Australian cops probing notorious paedo website The Love Zone (TLZ), which had 9,000 members before it was shut down.

Huckle was arrested after he flew home to Ashford, Kent, for Christmas in 2014.

Police found 20,253 sick images on hard drives, many showing him abusing kids.

The number of children abused by Huckle could be as high as 200 and 20 more charges were left to lie on file.

Using laws that allows British citizens to be charged with crimes committed abroad, the National Crime Agency (NCA) charged him with 91 offences.

This story first appeared in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.