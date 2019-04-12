Pagel hopes history repeats on the track

STATE TITLE HOLDER: Chris Pagel racing for his thrid State title this weekend at Maryborough Speedway in the Production Sedan class.

SPEEDWAY: Chris Pagel has his eyes set on winning back his state title.

The Gympie racer will take to the track in the production sedans category on Saturday night.

Pagel won his second state title in Kingaroy last year and wants to repeat last year's success.

He won his first title in 2015 on the Maryborough track.

Pagel started his speedway career in junior sedans and raced in that category for two years.

He stepped away from the sport for a short time and returned to race production sedans.

Pagel has been racing production sedans for the past four seasons and enjoys the Maryborough track.

"The best outcome for me is to race clean through the heats and have a good run in the final,” Pagel said.

Last year's title race is still fresh in Pagel's memory.

"It was a close one, I managed to qualify next to one of the other Gympie guys Tim Atkins,” he said.

"We were side-by-side and swapped the lead back-and-forth a few times. In the end I happened to be leading on the last lap,” Pagel said.

Pagel said a number of drivers could win the event including Joel Berkley, Josh Harm, Rory Evans and Josh Arthur.

"It will all come down to what happens on the night,” he said.

Pagel has been working on small things on his car over the past few weeks.

"The car is running well and we are ready to go,” he said.

"It will be a good race and I encourage everyone to get out to Maryborough this Saturday.”