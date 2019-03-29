Pagel on track for state title win

MORE ACTION: Chris Pagel (G2) and Josh Crang (G8) battle it out at Maryborough Speedway Production Sedan Kurt Murdoch Classic in 2017.

IF YOU can't make it this weekend for the heart-stopping action of the V8 Sprint Cars, never fear as in just a fortnight's time more action will hit the Fraser Shores Maryborough Speedway.

On April 13, the lights will shine once again on the dirt arena of dreams to host the Production Sedan Queensland Title as well as Round 5 of the Junior Sedans Shannons Series, Formula 500s and the Junior Formula 500s.

Among the line-up is Gympie's reigning state title holder Chris Pagel, who is looking to defend his bragging rights.

The 27-year-old has been racing for four seasons after returning from a break from competing in the junior ranks.

Last year's race still plays on Pagel's mind.

Chris Pagel. LEEROY TODD

"It was a close one. I managed to qualify next to one of the other Gympie guys Tim Atkins," he said.

"We were side by side and swapped the lead back and forward a few times. In the end I happened to be leading last lap."

Pagel is no stranger to Maryborough and considers it one of his local tracks.

If successful this will be Pagel's third Queensland championship.

"I think it will be a fun challenge, we normally get a pretty decent crowd there," he said.

"I'm looking forward to the competition from fellow Gympie-based drivers Daniel Henshaw and Rory Evans and Maryborough's Joel Berkley and Josh Arthur.

"I encourage everyone to come along. There will definitely be a fierce Holden versus Ford battle up the front."