Paige Hatherell,16, from Maryborough selected in the Womens Australian Indigenous Black Caps Cricket Team.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Sport

Paige bowls over selection

Glen Porteous
7th Feb 2020 1:30 PM
CRICKET: Maryborough pace bowling sensation Paige Hatherell has bowled over selectors with her cricket talent to earn selection in the Women’s Australian Indigenous Black Caps Cricket team.

The right-arm fast bowler’s training regime has paid dividends for the 16-year-old to earn a Baggy Black Cap.

Hatherell was a bit nervous and happy when she found out about her call-up.

“I was very proud of myself and it is exciting news to get Black Caps selection,” Hatherell said.

She has recently been training at the Queensland Cricket Academy and clocks her bowling speed at an average of 95km/h and has a top speed of 99km/h. This is the first time Australian selection for the three time Queensland player.

“My consistency has improved with my bowling and my attitude of working hard and working with the team are always important,” Hatherell said.

She will soon be rubbing shoulders with some of the best T20 Women’s World Cup players when she heads to Tewantin for an invite-only training session that involves the West Indies and Pakistan women’s teams.

The Year 12 Aldridge State High School student plays for the local team Brothers Shamrock in the men’s senior competition.

Her favourite WBBL team is the Brisbane Heat. She is a big fan of Laura and Grace Harris and would like to play in the Big Bash League herself one day.

“They are both very good players and they seem to be having fun while playing,” Hatherell said.

She also plays Division 2 for the Sunshine Coast Scorchers in the Jody Fields Premier Competition. Hatherell started playing cricket at age 12 when she would help out her mum’s (Renee) indoor cricket team and her dad (Arthur) played for Brothers Shamrock Cricket Club.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

