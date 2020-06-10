Painful Lea Michele interview resurfaces

An awkward mid-interview moment between Lea Michele and a former Glee co-star is gaining traction on social media in the wake of claims about Michele's alleged misbehaviour on set.

Since sharing a message of support for the Black Lives Matter movement on social media last week, Michele has been inundated with allegations of dismissive and outright abusive behaviour from former Glee castmates and colleagues, many of them African-American.

While former Glee star Amber Riley hasn't spoken out publicly against Michele, she did post a couple of knowing gifs as the allegations surfaced:

The pair sat next to each other for a 2011 interview to promote the Glee Live concert tour. Asked about the best and worst aspects of going on tour with the cast, Michele lets out a laugh.

"Umm … the best thing about being on tour is that we really all do get along, thank god, so we get to have a lot of fun with each other," she begins. "The worst thing about being on tour? It's definitely hard being away from our real family. This is our extended, new family," she says, gesturing to Riley, who remains largely unexpressive.

Michele (left) and co-star Amber Riley had very different energies in this interview.

"And for you?" the interviewer asks Riley, who quietly delivers a one-word answer: "Same."

Tweeted with the caption "The tension in this video makes me itchy," the clip has amassed more than 23,000 retweets - with many adding their own interpretation of what's unfolding on screen.

"Black people at work being professional trying not to be labelled an angry Black (woman or man) so we smile," wrote one person.

Something was clearly off.

"She's laughing because she knows she's lying," said another of Michele's cheery demeanour.

"Whew, Amber was over her," said another. "I NEED to know what was going thru Amber Riley's mind here," wrote another.

The awkward clip resurfacing comes as the New York Post reports claims that Michele misbehaved in a 2012 interview to promote her role as the face of L'Oreal, an endorsement for which she pocketed more than $US1 million.

"All the questions and answers were agreed [on] in advance, she just had to answer five questions on camera about her hair routine to a crew hired by L'Oréal. But two questions in, Lea just stood up, said she was done and walked out, leaving everyone standing there in shock. The head of L'Oréal asked if she was coming back, and her mother said, 'No, she's not'," the Post quotes a source as saying.

Another interview doing the rounds today: Michele as a precocious 12-year-old, already working on Broadway, talking about the difficulties of her life in the "theatrical business."

"The whole situation with how my friends treat me has been so difficult. In sixth grade I tried going to a regular school, which was very difficult because some days I'd come late and they'd say 'Why are you late?' I'd say 'Because I'm tired. I have a show to do'. I have friends who say 'Wow, you're on Broadway'. I hate to be treated that way. That has been the worst part of being in the theatrical business."

This interview with 12-year old Lea Michele is sending me pic.twitter.com/dwRSJFe2fl — shania twink (@onphileek) June 9, 2020

"The other girl's death stare …" one person commented under the clip.

"That's her mum," another corrected.

Michele addressed the growing list of allegations against her last week, sharing a lengthy statement in which she wrote that while she didn't "remember" the specific behaviour she'd been accused of, she had "clearly acted in ways which hurt other people".

"Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times, or whether it was just my immaturity and me being unnecessarily difficult, I apologise for my behaviour," Michele said.

