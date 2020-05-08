Paint businesses exercise their skill of generosity

WHITE KNIGHTS: Sgt Kelly Chamberlain from the Hervey Bay PCYC says thank you to Danny Budworth and Jason Bould from Classic Coatings, who spent three days painting the new PCYC gym. Photo: Alistair Brightman

TWO local painting businesses have given the Hervey Bay PCYC gym a new lease on life after donating their time and products to the not-for-profit charity.

The Luizzi St centre has been fundraising for the past two years to establish a new 24-hour gym that would see all profits going back into supporting at-risk community members by offering programs and mentoring.

Since shutting its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the charity’s income was reduced to nothing, with only the essential youth support team able to continue.

The youth club’s manager Sergeant Kelly Chamberlain said it was the perfect time to get the gym up and running while the centre was closed, but they needed community support to get the job done.

Classic Coatings Australia owners Jason and Wendy Bould were quick to jump on board, offering three men for three days to paint over the tired old yellow and blue walls.

Dulux Inspirations Paint in Hervey Bay also supplied about 100 litres of paint.

Mr Bould said lending a hand in the community was important to the team, with the business choosing one charity or community group to assist each year. The Hervey Bay Special School was on the receiving end of their generosity last year.

“We have always said if you look after the community, the community will give back to you,” Mr Bould said.

“We do as much as we can.

“It’s (PCYC) good for the kids … it gets them off the streets and gives them something to do.

“They are really nice people there. Kelly and the staff are just great.”

With the walls now looking fresh and clean in Casper White, Ms Chamberlain said she couldn’t be more grateful for the very generous donation of works which would have cost them about $4000.

“We are just so grateful and have so much thanks for Jason and Dulux,” she said.

“Obviously anywhere that PCYC can reduce costs it means that we can put more money into youth development. We are talking about thousands of dollars that we have saved, that we can now plough into youth programs, which for us is essentially the core of what we do.

“It’s just been amazing.”

With a fresh new look, 24/7 swipe cards and a whole range of new equipment ready to be installed, Ms Chamberlain encourages any residents looking for a new gym to give it a go when restrictions ease.

“It just looks completely different, the room looks lighter and brighter and it just looks perfect,” she said.

“We are the only not-for-profit gym in town, and we are offering a facility now that is on par with any other gym.

“It is great for people to have choice and choose that their monthly membership subscription doesn’t just go to their membership, it actually goes to supporting young people at risk.”

Follow the progress on the PCYC Facebook page.