Two men remain in custody over the alleged manslaughter of 38-year-old Aaron Marks.
Pair accused of fatal street assault at Ballina face court

Liana Turner
24th Jul 2019 4:13 PM | Updated: 4:53 PM
FURTHER discussions will take place between the prosecution and defence in a Ballina manslaughter case.

Bradley Presbury, 22, and Justin Anderson, 26, both faced Lismore Local Court via video link from custody on Wednesday.

The pair remain bail refused over the alleged manslaughter of Iluka man Aaron Marks.

Mr Marks, originally from the Sunshine Coast, was visiting Ballina before he was found critically injured on a footpath on River St, near the Ballina RSL Club, early on May 13 last year.

After being taken to a Queensland hospital in a critical condition, the 38-year-old later died.

Police will allege his death was the result of an attack by the two defendants.

In court, Mr Anderson's solicitor, Tracey Randall, explained the parties were "part way through a case conference" as her client appeared via an extremely blurry video link connection from custody.

"We're seeking some further time to be able to have a second conference," Ms Randall said.

"I think a month would be sufficient time."

Mr Presbury's lawyer, Rod Behan, asked for that case to be adjourned for the same purpose of an additional case conference.

Magistrate David Heilpern adjourned the matters to August 28.

The men, who have entered no formal pleas, did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

Lismore Northern Star

