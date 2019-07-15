Menu
Crime

Pair accused of stashing drugs in fuel tank to face court

Aisling Brennan
by
15th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
A MAN accused of helping to traffic cocaine from Sydney to Northern NSW remains in custody after his matter was adjourned for a further six weeks.

Jasper Nash, 33, has been accused of supplying a large commercial quantity of the drug.

The matter, which mentioned briefly in Ballina Local Court on Wednesday, was adjourned after the prosecution requested more time.

Mr Nash did not appear before the court after his defence had given written consent to the adjournment.

Magistrate Jeff Linden granted the adjournment and set the date for August 28.

"There is no requirement for the defendant to be called," Mr Linden said.

"There will be an AVL if necessary."

At a previous court appearance in April, Mr Nash's solicitor, Sally McPherson, told the court while her client was charged as Stephanie Adoray Nash, he identified as a man, was undergoing gender reassignment and had asked to be referred to as Jasper.

Police will allege Mr Nash, from Homebush West, met with another man in Wardell and the pair spent some time together.

They departed in opposite directions and the other man, 36-year-old Kurrajong man Scott Christopher Pritchard, was allegedly later stopped by Tweed Byron Police District officers and found with more than 12kg of cocaine in his vehicle.

The court heard the drugs were inside a fuel tank, and that Mr Nash had a similar tank in his car.

When police stopped Mr Nash, they found almost $2000 and two mobile phones in his car, the court heard.

Mr Pritchard, who also remains in custody and is facing the same charge, is due before Tweed Heads Local Court on July 17.

