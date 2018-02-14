Pair allegedly found with ice pipes, knife and needle

TWO Hervey Bay residents have been charged with multiple drug offences.

These offences include possession of drug utensils and a knife after police intercepted their vehicle near Boat Harbour Drive on February 10.

It is alleged about 11:35pm police pulled the pair over in a car park of a licenced premises.

Police spoke to them and whilst speaking to a man police allegedly observed a needle laying on the floor of the drivers footwell.

Police searched the car and the occupants and allegedly found a knife, needle, scales, ice pipes, clip seal bag containing a white powder and tablets and other drug items.

Police questioned the 44-year-old Hervey Bay woman and 29-year-old Hervey Bay man.

The woman was charged with possession of a dangerous drug and possession of property used in connection with a dangerous drug and is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on February 15.

The man was charged with possession of a knife, failing to dispose of syringe, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of property suspected of having been used in commission of drug offence and possession property suspected of having been acquired for purpose of committing drug offence.

He is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on March 1.