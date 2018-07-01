Pair arrested after attempted break-in

TWO people have been charged over an alleged break and enter at a Hervey Bay construction site.



Police allege the pair were seen entering a construction site on Torquay Rd after 6.30am Sunday.



A 25-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were arrested by officers at the scene.



The pair will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court at a later date.



Hervey Bay Police Senior Constable Paul Cross said police were always grateful for any assistance from the public in relation to these actions, "especially when it comes to in-court proceedings."

