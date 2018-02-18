Pair hospitalised after car swerves, crashes

A man and a woman were taken to hospital after a crash on Saturday.

TWO people were rushed to hospital after a car crash in Tinana on Saturday.

Police and paramedics were called to an address on Gympie Rd about 8.58am.

Police allege the driver had to swerve his vehicle to avoid an oncoming car, which resulted in the driver moving into the opposite lane.

A 41-year-old male and 34-year-old female suffered lacerations to their arms and airbag injuries, including burn marks.

They were taken to Maryborough Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle that led to the crash.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.