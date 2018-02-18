Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Pair hospitalised after car swerves, crashes

A man and a woman were taken to hospital after a crash on Saturday.
A man and a woman were taken to hospital after a crash on Saturday. Brenda Strong GLA041212AMBO
Blake Antrobus
by

TWO people were rushed to hospital after a car crash in Tinana on Saturday.

Police and paramedics were called to an address on Gympie Rd about 8.58am.

Police allege the driver had to swerve his vehicle to avoid an oncoming car, which resulted in the driver moving into the opposite lane.

A 41-year-old male and 34-year-old female suffered lacerations to their arms and airbag injuries, including burn marks.

They were taken to Maryborough Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle that led to the crash.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

Related Items

Show More
Fraser Coast Chronicle
KNIGHTMARE: Wide Bay Buccaneers hit for six

KNIGHTMARE: Wide Bay Buccaneers hit for six

A bye in the second week of their inaugural Football Queensland Wide Bay campaign did nothing to help Wide Bay Buccaneers.

Bombers and Waves win big

AFL Wide Bay Womens: Maryborough Bears v The Waves at Port City Park, Maryborough.

HERVEY Bay Bombers and The Waves both scored big wins.

Bay Power earns first win of the season

FIRST WIN: Bay Power earned its first win of the AFL Wide Bay Womens season.

The Power won 4.4-28 - 2.1-13.

School students help run event

HELPING HAND: Urangan High students Phoebe Hasted and Galaxzy Oti.

It will contribute towards their qualification.

Local Partners