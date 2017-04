TWO older women have been treated for lacerations after strong wind broke a window they were near at the time.

Paramedics were called to an address at Eurong, Fraser Island, about 7pm on Monday night.

It is believed the women were staying in a resort at the time.

The patients were taken back to the mainland and treated for the cuts from the glass.

A strong wind warning around Fraser Island has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for Tuesday and Wednesday.