Pair taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after dog bite

Amy Formosa
| 18th Jul 2017 7:17 AM

A MAN and woman were taken to hospital to be treated after a dog bite. 

The pair was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition on Monday night.

Emergency crews got the call at 8.41pm. 

Their injuries are unknown. 

Topics:  dog bite fraser coast hervey bay hospital queensland ambulance service

