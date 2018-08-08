Pair to face court on 28 charges

A teenage boy is set to be charged with a number of offences after a violent outburst at a Townsville shopping centre.

TWO people made a bold attempt to evade police by allegedly reversing into a patrol car and fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Police allege their crime spree started a fortnight ago when they stole two motorcycles from a garage at Bucca.

Two people were taken into custody when they were found in a carpark yesterday morning allegedly with a stolen Mitsubishi Lancer and stolen number plates. They are also accused of shoplifting from a grocery store.

A woman aged 23 and a man aged 28 will front Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today on a combined 28 charges.

The man is on 17 charges including stealing, wilful damage of police property, possession of dangerous drugs and obstructing police.

The woman has 11 charges including break and enter, unlawful use of a vehicle, wilful damage to police property and possession of dangerous drugs.