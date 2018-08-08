Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage boy is set to be charged with a number of offences after a violent outburst at a Townsville shopping centre.
A teenage boy is set to be charged with a number of offences after a violent outburst at a Townsville shopping centre.
News

Pair to face court on 28 charges

8th Aug 2018 9:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people made a bold attempt to evade police by allegedly reversing into a patrol car and fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Police allege their crime spree started a fortnight ago when they stole two motorcycles from a garage at Bucca.

Two people were taken into custody when they were found in a carpark yesterday morning allegedly with a stolen Mitsubishi Lancer and stolen number plates. They are also accused of shoplifting from a grocery store.

A woman aged 23 and a man aged 28 will front Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today on a combined 28 charges.

The man is on 17 charges including stealing, wilful damage of police property, possession of dangerous drugs and obstructing police.

The woman has 11 charges including break and enter, unlawful use of a vehicle, wilful damage to police property and possession of dangerous drugs.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Tourism boss speaks out after hammer attack at caravan park

    premium_icon Tourism boss speaks out after hammer attack at caravan park

    Crime '...we want to assure people that it’s not representative of the experience offered by Hervey Bay as a friendly and safe tourist destination."

    Fraser Coast groups unite to help farmers

    premium_icon Fraser Coast groups unite to help farmers

    News The Chronicle's offices are also taking donations.

    Sausage king gets on board to help Aussie farmers

    premium_icon Sausage king gets on board to help Aussie farmers

    News 'Without farmers, the whole nation stops.'

    Man finds out what happens when you keep a rental car

    premium_icon Man finds out what happens when you keep a rental car

    Crime As one Scarness man has found out – you land in court.

    Local Partners