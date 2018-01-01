Pair will new year journeying across India in a rickshaw

TRICKY BUSINESS: Two men, including Fraser Coast resident Grant Maw, will start the year by travelling across India in a rickshaw.

TRICKY BUSINESS: Two men, including Fraser Coast resident Grant Maw, will start the year by travelling across India in a rickshaw. Contributed

TRAVELLING 3000km through India on a rickshaw which has "questionable brakes" and a "totally useless headlight" is how one Fraser Coast man will start the year.

Grant Maw is taking on the bizarre feat with his Brisbane mate Simon Sawyer to raise money for charities.

In this unsupported journey - which has no planned route and no support crew - the duo will have to find their own way if anything goes wrong ... preferably before ending up in the wilds of Pakistan.

Mr Maw said that though the 14-day trip, dubbed the Rickshaw Run, will be dangerous, a bit of risk was just part of having an old-school adventure.

"If God had made vehicles, he probably wouldn't have bothered with a rickshaw - they breakdown more often than an emotional teenager," Mr Maw said.

"After a day's driving your rear end typically feels like it's been given a hard kick by an angry elephant."

The 7-horse-powered rickshaw comes with a maximum downhill speed of 45km/h.

The two charities the pair is raising money for are Mates4Mates and Cure-HHT

Mates4Mates helps veterans recover from their time at war, and Cure-HHT is a charity which assists sufferers of a rare blood vessel disorder called Hereditary Haemorragic Telangiectasia (HHT).

Mr Maw suffers from HHT himself and wants to use his India trip to spread awareness of the condition.

"HHT mainly manifests as nosebleeds in the early stages, but without proper care and ongoing management, can progress into the body's major organs and can be fatal," he said.

"It is more common that Multiple-Sclerosis, yet remains largely unknown in the community."

Donations can be made online at curryontukkin.com/Our-Charities/Mates4Mates.

Mr Maw said all funds will go straight to charities, with the pair paying for their trip.