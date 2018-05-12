Pair with disability who 'love cleaning' score gig

WORK AHEAD: Brent Moy and Matthew Pinder are ready to clean the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre fleet of vehicles after Tanya Stevenson from the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre and Evan Munroe at Life Choice signed an agreement.

WORK AHEAD: Brent Moy and Matthew Pinder are ready to clean the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre fleet of vehicles after Tanya Stevenson from the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre and Evan Munroe at Life Choice signed an agreement. Alistair Brightman

MATTHEW Pindar and Brent Moy may have a disability, but it hasn't stopped them from being two of the hardest workers you can find.

Now the pair have just scored themselves a new job.

They will be washing cars weekly at the Neighbourhood Centre, in return for a fee and the opportunity to learn new skills. Their role comes from a partnership between the Neighbourhood Centre and Life Choice - an organisation that supports Mr Pindar and Mr Moy.

Rocking their new uniform, they enthusiastically said they just "love cleaning”.

Mr Moy has held a previous role cleaning accommodation, and hoped the new commitment will lead to further work. Mr Pindar also has a goal of ultimately gaining stable employment in the near future.

Life Choice service area manager Sam Smith said the partnership hoped to equip participants with new skills, and contribute to society.

"They'll learn real life employment skills like time management, budgeting,” Ms Smith said.