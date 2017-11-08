Pair wounded in assault at property

POLICE are investigating after a man and woman were assaulted in Hervey Bay.

Officers were called to Snapper Street in the early hours of Saturday morning following reports of a disturbance at the address.

A 26-year-old man had wounds to his face and back and a 28-year-old female had lacerations to her back.

The pair was taken to hospital for treatment but have since been discharged with minor injuries.

Anyone with information that may help police is being urged to call Crime Stopper on 1800 333 000.