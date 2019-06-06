Palace of the King to support Rose Tattoo in Bay

COMING SOON: Palace of the King will be performing in Hervey Bay supporting Rose Tattoo at the Beach House next month. Pictured are band members Sean Jonhston, Tim Henwood, on keyboard and guitar, Anthony Licciardi and Cameron McGlinchey.

KICK ass rock.

That was what Palace of the King's lead vocalist Tim Henwood said audiences could expect from the band's upcoming gig in Hervey Bay.

With a recently released new single, One of These Days, and supporting rock 'n' roll outlaws Rose Tattoo in a Queensland-wide tour a the end of June - the band will land at the Beach House Hotel on June 28.

Henwood said the Melbourne-based band were influenced by "70s old school rock”.

"We love icons like Led Zeppelin and Deep purple, we also have a we have a blues-based sound to what we do,” he said.

"It works well with Rose Tattoo because we are different but in the same ball park.”

While as a band, POTK have never ventured past Noosa together - Henwood with members Sean Jonhston on keyboard and guitar, drummer Cameron McGlinchey and Anthony Licciardi bass and backing vocals have frequented the region during their musical careers.

"Last time I was in Hervey Bay, I was playing guitar for James Reyne and Cam and I came with the Rouge Traders as well,” he said.

"Its beautiful up there, it's only six degrees here so I'm looking forward to some warm weather.”

Henwood said the Queensland tour, which starts in Cairns and works down the East Coast in a fortnight, would be a welcome change to their normal weekend routine of flying in and out in a destination.

"It's great to have a run of shows and its gonna be awesome to be constantly playing,” he said.

"Our new song has just come out and we've had great responses to it world wide, it will hopefully be playing on the radio soon.”

While Henwood said his pre-performance routine had him humming and doing tongue stretches the other band members have other ideas.

"The boys drink a beer and then we go on stage and rock,” he said with a laugh.

Having spent their formative years storming stages in every corner of the country, POTK took their live show through Europe in October 2015 armed with two EPs, a full-length vinyl LP and a second full length studio album already recorded.

In 2016 the band unveiled Valles Marineris on July 15 2016 which deepened the band's footprint on the international rock music scene.

In support of the 10-track Valles Marineris album POTK toured constantly throughout 2016 / 17 covering Europe as headliners and as guest with Airbourne.

The band then hit America for the second time and touring Australia as headline and support act.

By 2018 the band released their most successful album to date, Get Right With Your maker, which was recorded between shows on the road.

The album's released coincided with another tour of Europe, hitting eight countries, and multiple laps around their home country.

Now in 2019, having just finished another national tour, and armed with a new single from a forthcoming new album, with dates in Australia, USA and Europe, 2018/19 is set to be the POTK's most productive year to date.