Palace ‘porn shock’ rocks royals

Visitors to the Royal Family's official website were accidentally sent to Chinese porn.

In a major blunder, the site has an incorrect link to a charity which takes users to a web page which features click-throughs to "rape incest porn" and "live sex shows".

The dodgy platform also manages to overrule child-lock filters, meaning anyone can access the explicit videos and images, The Sun reports.

The official website, royal.uk, says it is the "home of the Royal Family" and features a picture of the Queen with Prince Phillip.

Photo of royal.uk home page, which accidentally sent users to a Chinese porn site. Picture: Supplied

The site carries news and information about the royals and highlights charities they have links with.

It should have a link to the Welsh charity Dolen Cymru's official website waleslesotholink.org, which at first glance appears to be quite normal; but it included another link - which directed users to the graphic images.

The charity link. Picture: Supplied

But when users follow the link they are confronted with videos of hardcore porn and flashing adverts for betting websites.

The Sun notified the Palace and Dolen Cymru after learning of the embarrassing gaffe. Prince Harry is a patron of the charity which helps communities in Wales and Lesotho.

Where the link was supposed to take visitors. Picture: Supplied

Prince Charles and Prince Harry. Picture; Getty

The country in West Africa is close to the prince's heart as he spent his gap year on a placement there in 2004.

Harry, 35, has hailed the charity's work as "quite invaluable".

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William. Picture: Getty

It is not known whether or not the royal website was hacked, or if the error lies with the charity website.