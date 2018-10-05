Labor preschool plan to cost states billions

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten (centre) wants to fund 15 hours a week preschool for three year olds. Picture: AAP/Wayne Taylor

STATES will have to fork out billions of dollars more than the Commonwealth to pay for Opposition Leader Bill Shorten's plan to send three-year-olds to preschool - but the Palaszczuk Government says it would happily pay its share.

Mr Shorten yesterday announced a plan, if elected, to fund 15 hours a week preschool for three-year-olds. But only about one-third of this will be funded by the Federal Government, and the states will have to pay for the rest.

Labor is doubling down on its early education focus, and will today promise to scrap upfront fees for 10,000 TAFE students studying early education to help create the workforce which will be needed to teach the 300,000 three year olds at preschool.

The 10,000 places will be included in the 100,000 TAFE places Mr Shorten announced Labor would cover the fees for in his budget reply speech.

The Federal Government currently spends about $440 million a year for 15 hours a week of preschool for four year olds, while state governments pay approximately double that between them. Queensland's share is more than $67 million a year.

State Education Minister Grace Grace said she would work with a Shorten Government to implement the plan.

"Providing universal access to kindergarten for four year olds has been one of the great public policy success stories of the past decade and I welcome the commitment from Federal Labor to expand access to three-year olds from 2021," she said.

Mr Shorten said several states were already considering his plan, would cost $9.8 billion over 10 years

"What State Premier would want to stand in the way of making sure that three and four year olds get universal access," he said.