Palaszczuk’s laugh over NSW Premier’s ‘expected’ behaviour

After months of pressure from Gladys Berejiklian, the Queensland Premier on Tuesday announced her state would once again welcome millions of Greater Sydney residents.

It comes after a rift between the two leaders that dominated headlines and captivated Twitter culminated in a "friendly catch up" on Tuesday.

Neither said sorry during the conversation, instead Annastacia Palaszczuk laughed and told the Today show "Gladys was just being Gladys", and her behaviour had been "expected".

Ahead of the Queensland election last month, Ms Berejiklian said (now former) Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington "would have opened the borders month ago", hinting the border battle was a political game to Ms Palaszczuk.

When Queensland announced it was opening its borders to all of New South Wales except Greater Sydney at the beginning of November, Ms Berejiklian said there was no "scientific basis not to open all of NSW to Queensland."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (right) said neither she nor her NSW counterpart Gladys Berejiklian had apologised for their months-long feud, saying ‘Gladys is just being Gladys’>

In early November, Ms Berejiklian said she had called her Queensland counterpart to congratulate her for her election win, and to talk to her about borders.

It was later revealed the NSW Premier had instead sent Ms Palaszczuk a text which read "Hi Annastacia Congratulations on your election win. I can imagine how difficult that was during a pandemic! Hope we can work together to get our borders open. Gladys."

The Queensland Premier did not reply until the following Thursday, where she sent one word: "Queenslander!" after her state won the first round of State of Origin.

It prompted backlash from Ms Berejiklian, who said she "didn't know whether to be shocked or bemused."

"I'm worried about people not seeing their families … And she just rubbed in the fact that Queensland won," she said at the time.

"She didn't mention borders, she didn't mention a thanks for the congratulations."

On Tuesday, Ms Berejiklian took to Twitter to confirm she had had the "best phone call in ages" regarding the easing of border restrictions.

Best phone call I have had in ages. Pleased to hear from @AnnastaciaMP the Queensland/NSW border will come down on 1 December! — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) November 24, 2020

When asked about whether either leader apologised for the ongoing feud, Ms Palaszczuk laughed - "No, Gladys is just being Gladys," she told the Today show on Wednesday morning.

"I expect that. I have always handled myself with dignity and I will always put my state first and she will always looks after her state. That is the way it is.

"But, we will rub in the State of Origin."

Host Karl Stefanovic even went so far as to liken the federation as being like "having Christmas with the in-laws".

"You can put it like that if you want to," Ms Palaszczuk laughed.

