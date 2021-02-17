Palazzo GM hits ‘pathetic collection of reviews’

PALAZZO Versace's general manager has hit back at negative online reviews, saying the hotel has a "special place in the hearts of thousands of loyal and frequent guests".

The Bulletin revealed on Monday that 11 of the most recent 20 reviews on TripAdvisor awarded one to two stars to the swanky resort where rooms and suites range from $375 to $3065 a night.

One visitor from Ballina who stayed in February said it was "probably the worst hotel in that price range I've ever stayed in" describing the ritzy establishment as "tired, boring and dull".

Another Brisbane visitor said grout was falling out and in need of repair "throughout the entirety of the complex" while one likened the main outdoor pool to "swimming in Parramatta river".

A review published on Monday from Parri W of Byron Bay said she booked four nights in a condo but only stayed one saying the experience was "disgusting" and she left to stay across the road in a villa at the Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort.

Palazzo general manager Jane Kingston said the story was an "attempt to sensationalise a pathetic collection of negative reviews".

"Many members of the dedicated, hardworking team at Palazzo Versace Gold Coast were extremely disheartened today by the unsubstantiated criticism of them, selectively gathered from an online platform," she wrote in a statement.

"Firstly, Palazzo Versace Gold Coast is not promoted by us as a six-star hotel. This may have been the case when the hotel first opened 21 years ago. It has not been the case for over a decade. We are a five-star hotel."

Ms Kingston said the story failed to highlight "the many glowing reviews" received by the hotel and its staff and came after a fully-booked Valentine's Day weekend.

"Staff went above and beyond delivering services with love to make the guests experience more enjoyable - juggling numerous marriage proposals and last-minute requests for gifts, flowers and restaurant bookings," she said.

"They did what they do every day here at Palazzo Versace Gold Coast, priding themselves on their work ethic.

"I am immensely proud of my team and their commitment to making Palazzo Versace Gold Coast such a special place in the hearts of thousands of loyal and frequent guests."

PALAZZO TOPS 2016 POLL

ICONIC Gold Coast hotel Palazzo Versace has been savaged in online reviews as anything but a six-star resort.

It's a stunning fall from grace for a venue that in 2016 was voted by Bulletin readers as the best luxury hotel in the city.

So how did it come to this?

1. PALAZZO VERSACE

Main Beach

Palazzo Versace in 2016.

It's the five star hotel designed to woo the six senses.

Designer by name and by nature, Palazzo Versace has long been the base both for visiting celebrities and for locals who want to feel like a star for the night.

General manager Subash Basrur said in 2016 the resort is over the top in every way - from extreme luxury to total pampering.

"We don't believe in treating just the five senses of touch, taste, sight, smell and sound but also the sixth sense of emotion," said Subash.

"It's the way something makes you feel that is so powerful - it's what draws those other five senses together. We want every guest, no matter who they are, to feel like the most important person in the room. They are five-star guests to us.

"That's what branding is all about, the emotional connection you have - that's the DNA of your brand.

"The DNA of Versace is extremely unique - it's sexy, vibrant, colourful and out-there. Which is also a very good description of the Gold Coast.

"Versace and the Gold Coast have really been joined at the hip for the last 15 years since we opened. Both has put each other on the map."

Subash, who joined the hotel almost one year ago, says the iconic resort has recently undergone its own renaissance.

He says he has been working closely with the House of Versace to oversee its transformation.

"I think in the last few years Versace had a little dip in its standard, but now we are back where we should be," he says.

"I sat down with the House of Versace CEO in Milan and we talked about our action plan.

"It's not just the facelift we have given the hotel but re-introducing our mission to not just meet expectations but to surpass them.

"All hotels are beautiful on the inside with chandeliers and glass and marble, but I believe the heart of a hotel is the people - and that is where our true rebirth comes from.

"The truth of luxury is that people will forget what you give them, the bouquet of flowers and the box of chocolates, but they will never forget how you made them feel."

Subash says the hotel's connection with the people of the Gold Coast is integral to its success.

He says while the resort prides itself on its many VIP guests, it delights in treating locals to the finer pleasures.

"About 70 per cent of our guests are domestic, many from this city," he says.

"We love that this is the place people go when they want a taste of luxury. They save up to treat themselves or a loved one to the most special of occasions.

"We treat that privilege very seriously. On Friday nights we provide live opera in the lobby under the grand chandelier, with performers from Opera Queensland. It's an amazing experience to listen - there are no microphones, it's just live, raw emotion.

"We also help our guests organise the most important occasions in their life - like engagements. We have two custom Rolls Royce Phantoms and guests are welcome to use them as part of popping the question.

"I don't think anyone could say anything but 'yes' in a romantic situation like that."

