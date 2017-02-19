Pallister's perfect farewell to SLSQ youth division

HER Surf Life Saving Queensland youth championship career started at Hervey Bay in 2013 with a swag of medals.

Now, Lani Pallister has finished her last youth title campaign at the same place with even better results.

So what's changed in those short years?

"This time it wasn't flooded which was a bit better," Pallister joked.

Lani Pallister (Alexandra Headland) won all events in which she competed.

She started as a nipper as early as she could, the under-7 age group, at Alexandra Headland SLSC.

Hervey Bay was offered a glimpse as to her potential back in 2013 when she won five events and finished third in another.

She has only improved on that form through the years, but nothing can compare to the utter domination she completed on Sunday.

Pallister entered eight events, and will return to Alexandra Headlands with eight gold medals.

"It was really fun and I enjoyed it," Pallister, who won gold in four individual and four team events, said.

"I didn't really expect anything, I just went out there to have fun."

Pallister will now cast her eye towards the Australian titles, at which she will compete in all eight events.

While in Hervey Bay however, Pallister was able to relive moments from her first-ever state competition.

"We were walking down the (jetty) and I remember running across there with my friends when we were kids," Pallister said.

"I remember I won the Ironwoman, got third in board and got my team disqualified in the beach relay. They remind me about that sometimes."

Pallister will progress into seniors from next year, and while that can be a daunting prospect she said she was sad to leave the younger group behind.

"It is a bit sad," she said.

"We've gotten together each night and it's been great to listen to the younger competitors talk about how they went.

"I'll be the youngest in the pack now."