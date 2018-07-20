Palmer party billboards spring up in Fraser Coast

One of Clive Palmer's United Australia Party signs on Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd. It's one of at least four that have been sighted around Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

One of Clive Palmer's United Australia Party signs on Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd. It's one of at least four that have been sighted around Hervey Bay and Maryborough. Blake Antrobus

YELLOW billboards popping up across town are the latest signs Clive Palmer's political influence has spread to the Fraser Coast.

At least four boards decorated with Mr Palmer urging people to 'Put Australia First' have been spotted across Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

One billboard is located near Beach Rd, while another two can be found on the highway towards Maryborough from Hervey Bay.

A fourth is located on the Bruce Hwy near Howard.

It follows the Queensland businessman, who was the Member for Fairfax from 2013-2016, announcing his return to federal politics as the leader of the United Australia Party in June.

Mr Palmer's previous party, the Palmer United Party, disbanded in 2017.

The move has led to speculation Mr Palmer will field candidates for Hinkler and Wide Bay at the next federal election.

While ruling out names, a spokesman for Mr Palmer confirmed the party would have candidates contesting the regional seats.

Hundreds of billboards of Mr Palmer posing with various slogans like 'Make Australia Great' have emerged around the country over the past few months.

Many of the boards now bear an endorsement after Mr Palmer announced his political comeback.