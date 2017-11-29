P&O's first of three cruise ship visits to Fraser Island

Harvey the Whale greets passengers from P&O's Pacific Eden during their stopover on Fraser Island on Wednesday.

PASSENGERS aboard an Australian cruise liner had the chance to explore Fraser Island during a stopover on their adventure.

P&O's Pacific Eden docked off the World Heritage Listed island on Wednesday, making it the first of three cruise ships set to visit the area in a month.

The Pacific Eden travelled up the coast from Sydney with mainly domestic holiday-makers, who still have two weeks left to enjoy the stress-free life.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events marketing and communications manager Bradley Nardi said the passengers were greeted by the region's lovable mascot, the one-and-only Harvey the Whale.

"Harvey the Whale was there to greet Wednesday's cruise ship passengers," Mr Nardi said.

"And, as always, a pop-up Visitor Information Centre was set up on the island to encourage the tourists to return and explore the entire Fraser Coast region."

On December 23, Oceania Cruises' MS Regatta will call in to Fraser Island with its 800 passengers.

The majority of them will be international travellers from North America.