Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Voting is about to begin.
Voting is about to begin.
News

Pandemic and rates among hot topics for Division 7

Carlie Walker
27th Mar 2020 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN Division 7, incumbent councillor and candidate Darren Everard said the pandemic was his top issue.

“At this present time, my focus has been totally on the challenging times we as a community are dealing with now and into the future to ensure we can operate as normally as possible,” he said,

“These unprecedented challenges will remain for many months and community and economic recovery will remain my highest priority.”

Fellow Division 7 candidate Liz Hornibrook was committed to implementing a Forest and Habitat Strategy, improving road infrastructure, improving inadequate drainage and opposing the destruction of bushland for “high-density cookie-cutter housing development”.

Ensuring council rates were aligned with CPI was another priority for Ms Hornibrook.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STAY OUT: Council's drastic measure to stop local skaters

        premium_icon STAY OUT: Council's drastic measure to stop local skaters

        Life Local skate parks shutdown for the safety of the community

        BOLD PLAN: How the Poona caravan park intends to stay open

        premium_icon BOLD PLAN: How the Poona caravan park intends to stay open

        News Poona Palms Holiday Park has a plan to stay open.

        BREAKING: Coronavirus cases in Wide Bay continue to rise

        premium_icon BREAKING: Coronavirus cases in Wide Bay continue to rise

        Breaking Across there state, 62 new cases have been diagnosed

        ELECTION DAY: Where to vote on the Fraser Coast

        premium_icon ELECTION DAY: Where to vote on the Fraser Coast

        News Here’s a full list of where you can vote in Hervey Bay and Maryborough on Saturday...