Pandemic and rates among hot topics for Division 7

Voting is about to begin.

IN Division 7, incumbent councillor and candidate Darren Everard said the pandemic was his top issue.

“At this present time, my focus has been totally on the challenging times we as a community are dealing with now and into the future to ensure we can operate as normally as possible,” he said,

“These unprecedented challenges will remain for many months and community and economic recovery will remain my highest priority.”

Fellow Division 7 candidate Liz Hornibrook was committed to implementing a Forest and Habitat Strategy, improving road infrastructure, improving inadequate drainage and opposing the destruction of bushland for “high-density cookie-cutter housing development”.

Ensuring council rates were aligned with CPI was another priority for Ms Hornibrook.